Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for December 20, 2024: Claim Exclusive Rewards

Garena Free Fire MAX is an upgraded version of the popular Free Fire game, offering improved graphics, new game modes, and exciting features. Players can unlock exclusive rewards and customize their characters and weapons as they progress in the game.

To claim rewards, use the redeem codes below!

How to Redeem:

1. Visit [https://reward.ff.garena.com/en](https://reward.ff.garena.com/en).

2. Log in using Facebook, Google, Twitter, or VK.

3. Paste the redeem code and click "Confirm."

4. Collect your rewards from the in-game mail.

Redeem Codes for December 20, 2024:

WFS2Y7NQFV9S – Cobra MP40 Skin + 1450 Tokens

Cobra MP40 Skin + 1450 Tokens FFX4QKNFSM9Y – Booyah Captain Bundle + Thompson Cyber Claws

Booyah Captain Bundle + Thompson Cyber Claws GXFT7YNWTQSZ – Booyah Day EVO UMP Gun Skin

Booyah Day EVO UMP Gun Skin AYNFFQPXTW9K – Scar Megalodon Alpha + 2170 Tokens

Scar Megalodon Alpha + 2170 Tokens FFAGTXV5FRKK – AUG Aurora’s Holler + Backpack Aurora’s Watchfox

AUG Aurora’s Holler + Backpack Aurora’s Watchfox FFHSTP7MXNP2 – Frosty Furry Bundle + Pet Skin Aurora

Frosty Furry Bundle + Pet Skin Aurora RDNAFV2KX2CQ – Emote Party

Emote Party WFYCTK2MYNCK – Destiny Guardian XM8 Evo Gun Skin

Destiny Guardian XM8 Evo Gun Skin VY2KFXT9FQNC – Golden Grace Shotgun

Golden Grace Shotgun XF4SWKCH6KY4 – LOL Emote

LOL Emote FXK2NDY5QSMX – Poker MP40 Flashing Spade

Poker MP40 Flashing Spade FC4XSKWQFX9Y – Mystic Aura Bundle

Mystic Aura Bundle NPTFYW7QPXN2 – One Punch Man M1887 Skin

Important Notes: