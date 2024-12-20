  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > Technology

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for December 20, 2024: Claim Exclusive Rewards

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for December 20, 2024: Claim Exclusive Rewards
x
Highlights

Get the latest Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for December 20, 2024. Unlock exclusive skins, tokens, and bundles. Redeem now before the codes expire!

Garena Free Fire MAX is an upgraded version of the popular Free Fire game, offering improved graphics, new game modes, and exciting features. Players can unlock exclusive rewards and customize their characters and weapons as they progress in the game.

To claim rewards, use the redeem codes below!

How to Redeem:

1. Visit [https://reward.ff.garena.com/en](https://reward.ff.garena.com/en).

2. Log in using Facebook, Google, Twitter, or VK.

3. Paste the redeem code and click "Confirm."

4. Collect your rewards from the in-game mail.

Redeem Codes for December 20, 2024:

  • WFS2Y7NQFV9S – Cobra MP40 Skin + 1450 Tokens
  • FFX4QKNFSM9Y – Booyah Captain Bundle + Thompson Cyber Claws
  • GXFT7YNWTQSZ – Booyah Day EVO UMP Gun Skin
  • AYNFFQPXTW9K – Scar Megalodon Alpha + 2170 Tokens
  • FFAGTXV5FRKK – AUG Aurora’s Holler + Backpack Aurora’s Watchfox
  • FFHSTP7MXNP2 – Frosty Furry Bundle + Pet Skin Aurora
  • RDNAFV2KX2CQ – Emote Party
  • WFYCTK2MYNCK – Destiny Guardian XM8 Evo Gun Skin
  • VY2KFXT9FQNC – Golden Grace Shotgun
  • XF4SWKCH6KY4 – LOL Emote
  • FXK2NDY5QSMX – Poker MP40 Flashing Spade
  • FC4XSKWQFX9Y – Mystic Aura Bundle
  • NPTFYW7QPXN2 – One Punch Man M1887 Skin

Important Notes:

  • You must link your account to Facebook, Google, Twitter, or VK to redeem codes. Guest accounts cannot use them.
  • Each code can be used only once and expires in 24 hours, so redeem them quickly!
Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick