- Hyderabad's Krithika Infra Developers Accused of Rs 70 Crore Fraud
- Women outnumber male voters in 4 NE states, gender ratio higher than national average
- Violent Clashes Erupt in Hyderabad Between BJP and Congress Workers
- Exploring Sustainable Approaches to Educational Infrastructure Development
- Bengaluru Metro Receives First Made-in-India Driverless Trainset
- e-Shram portal now available in all 22 scheduled languages
- Tamil Nadu's Erode East to go to polls on February 5
- Karnataka Forest Department Introduces Online FIR System to Combat Encroachments and Poaching
- Poetic CEC Rajiv Kumar drills holes in Opposition’s allegations
- BJP, Cong cadres clash in Hyderabad over Ramesh Bidhuri’s remarks on Priyanka Gandhi
Garena Free Fire Max Redeem Codes for January 7, 2024: Unlock Exclusive Rewards
Highlights
Check out the latest redeem codes for Garena Free Fire Max on January 7, 2024. Redeem these limited-time codes to get exclusive in-game rewards like skins, weapons, diamonds, and more!
Garena Free Fire Max, an upgraded version of Free Fire, offers better graphics and gameplay, making it a favorite among Indian gamers.
Daily Redeem Codes:
Each day, players can use special redeem codes to get free in-game items like weapons, skins, and diamonds. These codes are:
- Limited Time: They last 12-18 hours.
- First 500 Players: Only the first 500 players can use them.
- Rewarding: Get rare items by using the codes.
Redeem Codes for January 7, 2024:
- FNYJ85U6YHGW4G
- FDHJU6KMJHRY43
- FH87KJHGFSERF3
- F76HBVDRFVDFC5
- F98JHGWFERFERA
- F6UJHBDRTGVTGR
- F6HJUYTDRDRFRY
- F98IUJHYGWERFH
- FGSWBH3J4KR5IT6
- FYUGHVNCD5JSUEY
- F4TG5BTNGKOIUYG
- FAYQ765TRF4VBRN
- F7U4GGJVI8CY6TG
- FGBW3REGFBI7345
- FJ8FG7BSJUWYT3R
- FFEVDBHUA7Q6TGH
- FERTY9IHKBOV98U
- FZ7YTA5Q4RED2C3
- FVBERFJUVYTSRFW
- FVE4RH5TJUGVYCT
- FGYSEWRFUR45F3
- FNJU67EWADWEFT
- FGJ87UJHGDRTG3
How to Redeem Codes:
1. Go to the [Free Fire Max Rewards website](https://reward.ff.garena.com).
2. Log in with Facebook, Google, Apple ID, or another account.
3. Enter the code and click Confirm.
4. Open Free Fire Max and check your mail for rewards.
