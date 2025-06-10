Live
- Google Tightens Hybrid Work Rules in US, Offers Exit Packages to Remote Employees
- KCR's inquiry on Kaleshwaram ends, heads to visit injured Palla Rajeshwar Reddy
- Telangana Weather Alert: Rain and Thunderstorms to Soak State All Week
- Axiom-4 Mission Delayed Again Due to Rocket Oxygen Leak | India’s Second Astronaut Launch Postponed
- Vivo T4 Ultra Launched in India with 100x Zoom, Slim Design, and Dimensity 9300+ Chip
- Zuckerberg Takes Charge: Meta Launches Bold Mission to Build Superintelligent AI
- Pratibha Ranta shares how nature helps her relieve stress
- From classroom to counselling: What every NEET student should track
- Exploring careers for students
- Monsoon Skin Care: Key Tips to Protect Your Skin in the Rainy Season
Garena Free Fire Max Redeem Codes for June 10, 2025 – Claim Free Rewards, Diamonds & Skins
Unlock exclusive in-game rewards with the latest Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes for June 10, 2025.
Garena Free Fire Max, the upgraded version of the widely popular Garena Free Fire, has carved out a strong following among Indian gamers—especially after the original game was banned by the Indian government in 2022. With improved graphics and immersive gameplay, Free Fire Max continues to captivate fans of the battle royale genre.
One of the biggest attractions of the game is its redeem code system. Developed by 111 Dot Studios, Free Fire Max regularly offers free redeem codes that unlock in-game rewards like exclusive skins, diamonds, weapons, character upgrades, and more. These 12-character alphanumeric codes—comprised of uppercase letters and numbers—are part of an ongoing strategy to enhance player engagement while driving excitement within the community.
These redeem codes are time-sensitive:
- Valid for only 12 hours
- Limited to the first 500 users per day
Today’s Free Fire Max Redeem Codes – June 10, 2025:
FTREWQ901YUIOP23
FVBNMC678LKJHGF9
FYUIOP456QWERT12
FJKLPO123MNBVC67
FSDFGH901AZXCVB3
FXCVBN234LKJHGF5
FCVBNM789POIUYT0
FBNMKL456ASDFGY2
FNMJKL123ZXCVBH6
FMLKJH567QWERTY9
FKLJHG890ASDFGH2
FJHGFD345ZXCVBN8
How to Redeem Your Codes:
Visit the official Garena Free Fire Max Rewards Redemption Site
Log in using your account (Facebook, Google, VK, or X)
Copy & paste one of the codes into the redemption text box
Click “Confirm” to process the code
Rewards will be delivered to your in-game mailbox; gold or diamonds will be added directly to your account wallet
Exclusive Rewards Available:
Players can unlock popular items like:
Rebel Academy Weapon Loot Crate
Revolt Weapon Loot Crate
Diamond Voucher
Fire Head Hunting Parachute (currently in high demand)
With only 500 redemptions allowed per day and a strict 12-hour claim window, competition is fierce—so don’t miss your chance to grab these limited-time rewards!