Garena Free Fire Max Redeem Codes for June 10, 2025 – Claim Free Rewards, Diamonds & Skins

Garena Free Fire Max, the upgraded version of the widely popular Garena Free Fire, has carved out a strong following among Indian gamers—especially after the original game was banned by the Indian government in 2022. With improved graphics and immersive gameplay, Free Fire Max continues to captivate fans of the battle royale genre.

One of the biggest attractions of the game is its redeem code system. Developed by 111 Dot Studios, Free Fire Max regularly offers free redeem codes that unlock in-game rewards like exclusive skins, diamonds, weapons, character upgrades, and more. These 12-character alphanumeric codes—comprised of uppercase letters and numbers—are part of an ongoing strategy to enhance player engagement while driving excitement within the community.

These redeem codes are time-sensitive:

Valid for only 12 hours

Limited to the first 500 users per day

Today’s Free Fire Max Redeem Codes – June 10, 2025:

FTREWQ901YUIOP23

FVBNMC678LKJHGF9

FYUIOP456QWERT12

FJKLPO123MNBVC67

FSDFGH901AZXCVB3

FXCVBN234LKJHGF5

FCVBNM789POIUYT0

FBNMKL456ASDFGY2

FNMJKL123ZXCVBH6

FMLKJH567QWERTY9

FKLJHG890ASDFGH2

FJHGFD345ZXCVBN8

How to Redeem Your Codes:

Visit the official Garena Free Fire Max Rewards Redemption Site

Log in using your account (Facebook, Google, VK, or X)

Copy & paste one of the codes into the redemption text box

Click “Confirm” to process the code

Rewards will be delivered to your in-game mailbox; gold or diamonds will be added directly to your account wallet

Exclusive Rewards Available:

Players can unlock popular items like:

Rebel Academy Weapon Loot Crate

Revolt Weapon Loot Crate

Diamond Voucher

Fire Head Hunting Parachute (currently in high demand)

With only 500 redemptions allowed per day and a strict 12-hour claim window, competition is fierce—so don’t miss your chance to grab these limited-time rewards!