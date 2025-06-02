Garena Free Fire Max Redeem Codes India – June 2, 2025: Free Diamonds, Skins & Weapons

Live
Garena has released new Free Fire Max redeem codes for Indian players on June 2, 2025. Use these codes to claim free diamonds, skins, weapons, and outfits to boost your gameplay. Don’t miss out on the 300 diamonds reward!
Garena has launched fresh redeem codes for Free Fire Max players in India. These codes give you free in-game items like skins, diamonds, weapons, and outfits to enhance your gaming experience. Today’s codes include a bonus of 300 diamonds, which you can use to buy your favorite items later.
Here are the redeem codes for June 2, 2025:
FCVBNM789POIUYT0
FBNMKL456ASDFGY2
FNMJKL123ZXCVBH6
FMLKJH567QWERTY9
FKLJHG890ASDFGH2
FJHGFD345ZXCVBN8
FHGFDS234AZXCV
FTREWQ901YUIOP23
FVBNMC678LKJHGF9
FYUIOP456QWERT12
FJKLPO123MNBVC67
FSDFGH901AZXCVB3
FXCVBN234LKJHGF5
Remember, redeem codes are specific to regions, so use codes made for India. These codes have 16 characters with letters and numbers. Unlike event rewards, redeem codes don’t require completing tasks.
To redeem, open Free Fire Max, go to the Luck Royale section, then Skydive. Choose items you want to exclude from the reward pool and start spinning to win your rewards.