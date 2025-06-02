  • Menu
Garena Free Fire Max Redeem Codes India – June 2, 2025: Free Diamonds, Skins & Weapons

Highlights

Garena has released new Free Fire Max redeem codes for Indian players on June 2, 2025. Use these codes to claim free diamonds, skins, weapons, and outfits to boost your gameplay. Don’t miss out on the 300 diamonds reward!

Garena has launched fresh redeem codes for Free Fire Max players in India. These codes give you free in-game items like skins, diamonds, weapons, and outfits to enhance your gaming experience. Today’s codes include a bonus of 300 diamonds, which you can use to buy your favorite items later.

Here are the redeem codes for June 2, 2025:

FCVBNM789POIUYT0

FBNMKL456ASDFGY2

FNMJKL123ZXCVBH6

FMLKJH567QWERTY9

FKLJHG890ASDFGH2

FJHGFD345ZXCVBN8

FHGFDS234AZXCV

FTREWQ901YUIOP23

FVBNMC678LKJHGF9

FYUIOP456QWERT12

FJKLPO123MNBVC67

FSDFGH901AZXCVB3

FXCVBN234LKJHGF5

Remember, redeem codes are specific to regions, so use codes made for India. These codes have 16 characters with letters and numbers. Unlike event rewards, redeem codes don’t require completing tasks.

To redeem, open Free Fire Max, go to the Luck Royale section, then Skydive. Choose items you want to exclude from the reward pool and start spinning to win your rewards.


