Live
- Bridging the gap between academic learning and workplace readiness
- Chaitanyanand Saraswati confronted with female aides
- Heavy rain brings relief after days of heat and humidity
- Telangana new DGP Shivadhar Reddy takes charge
- Farmers slam action against cultivators for stubble burning
- Court convicts 3 men in attempt to commit culpable homicide case
- Bengaluru Yellow Line Metro Gets 5th Trainset | Service Frequency to Improve by October 2025
- Bolt takes over Khari Baoli with speed, culture and celebration
- BJP veteran Malhotra passes away at 93
- Delhi topped juvenile crime cases in 2023: NCRB
Garena Free Fire Max Redeem Codes Today (October 1, 2025) – Latest Free Rewards
Highlights
Claim Free Fire Max redeem codes for October 1, 2025, and unlock free gun skins, bundles, emotes, and more. Get the full code list and steps to redeem your rewards now.
Gareena Fire Max players can now claim new rewards by using the latest redeem codes released today. These codes unlock exclusive in-game items such as gun skins, emotes, outfits, gloo walls, bundles, and more.
The Hello Trouble Ring Event is currently active and brings exciting rewards like:
- Hopping Trouble Bundle
- Gloo Wall Trouble Locker
- MP5 Troublemaker Gun Skin
Use the codes below to unlock these and other premium rewards.
- FFPL 72XC 2SWE
- FBHJ I876 TRGH
- F3AD Q2RF IJNB
- FNMR F987 YGBN
- FYF5 BNSX D98U
- FH65 RGRF VS3F
- FU7T 6G5T VRCX
- FQ2R TG7V 6TID
- FRBG B687 RYEI
- FHFB GYBU INHG
- F876 EIUD BVHG
- FE67 RVBU YOT9
- F8BU VJ3E K0PO
- FK3L XPZ4 FGTR
- FBNJ F8U6 TR4E
- FT2E GJRY FEV6
- FA10 98UY HNMM
- F98Y TGUV BVNI
- FTGG V54E SFWJ
- FBNK I876 YT6T
- F0A9 I8WU J34N
- FTGK VCI8 X7SY
- FTGF VRBT N5JK
- FTG8 V765 CT66
- FG67 VYEW U4IN
- F879 BH5I UNVC
- FSG6 7BFN DVYT
- FG67 UYBN GHVC
- FT7G 6TGH S2IW
- FE98 7T6G TGSB
- FWKI 5TY7 F654
- FDQ2 34RT F8G7
- FBCH 65RG RT87
- FS1Y QHOE R9F8
- F7YT GSWE BRTJ
- FY8I N8B7 V6CT
- FRIO P5SR FER3
- FBFI UT8R 3FW6
- FEVS YDD8 7DYA
How to Redeem Free Fire Max Codes
- Go to the official redemption site:
- https://reward.ff.garena.com/en
- Log in using Facebook, Google, Twitter, or VK.
- Copy and paste any redeem code into the box.
- Click the Confirm button.
- When the pop-up appears, click OK to proceed.
- Open your in-game mail to collect the rewards.
Next Story