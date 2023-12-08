German Brand Blaupunkt Offers Great Discounts on Its TVs this Big Year-End Sale

New Delhi, Dec 8th: Blaupunkt, a leading German electronics brand, announces spectacular discounts on the whole range of Blaupunkt smart TVs. These exciting discounts accompanying Christmas and the new year are live on Flipkart's Big Year End Sale, offering customers incredible discounts of up to 75% on smart TVs. Shoppers can also enjoy a 10% instant discount when using the HDFC Bank Card. The all-new TVs will start at an attractive price of Rs 6,999/-. The sale period will commence on December 9th with Early Access on 8th December and conclude on December 16th, 2023.

The Blaupunkt QLED with Google TV offers a compelling entertainment experience that combines effortless navigation, personalised recommendations, and premium audio quality. The voice assistant feature along with its user-friendly interface streamlines the smart TV experience. Each model delivers stunning visuals thanks to a QLED 4K display, HDR 10+, and 1.1 billion colours. Air Slim construction, bezel-less display, and Allow stand add to its impressive appearance. Google TV with Voice Assistant, dual-band WiFi, and Bluetooth 5.0 are also included. 65-inch screens have a brightness of 600 nits, compared to 550 nits on 50-inch and 55-inch screens.

Exceptional Sound Quality:

Blaupunkt TV offers impressive sound quality without breaking the bank. Despite its affordable price, the TV incorporates a robust 60-watt stereo box speaker, DTS TruSurround sound, and Dolby Atmos technologies. This combination results in clear dialogue, immersive surround sound, and a dynamic range that enhances the overall viewing experience. Blaupunkt's commitment to delivering excellent audio at a budget-friendly price makes it a top choice for those seeking quality without a hefty price tag. With Blaupunkt, users can enjoy a cinematic audio experience without compromising their budget, making it a standout option for affordable home entertainment.





The brand had recently launched two stunning QLED TVs and Google TVs on Flipkart. During this sale, both of these TVs are on sale at discounted prices.



As part of this offer, Blaupunkt’s 43-inch QLED is available for Rs. 23,999/-. Experience an astonishing 1.1 billion colours on its QLED 4K display, enriched by HDR10+ and Dolby Vision support. Its elegant black design harmonizes with Dolby-certified audio, featuring Dolby Atmos and Dolby Digital Plus, delivering immersive sound. With DTS TruSurround sound, a 50-watt speaker, versatile sound modes, and extensive connectivity options, this TV offers a personalized and captivating viewing experience.

For those seeking a larger-than-life experience, Blaupunkt offers the 55-inch Google TV model, available at an enticing price of Rs. 29,999/-. Featuring a mesmerizing 4K HDR10+ display with 1.1 billion colours, this TV captivates with its bezel-less design and alloy stand. It delivers cinematic sound quality, powered by Dolby Digital Plus and a robust 60W stereo box speaker system with DTS TruSurround technology. Explore over 10,000 apps with in-built Chromecast and AirPlay support.

Prices for all the models:









The Big Year End sale encompasses a comprehensive range of Blaupunkt's 4K Smart TVs, featuring all its models at attractive prices. These TVs are designed to deliver exceptional visual experiences with the inclusion of HDR technology, ensuring fine details and vibrant colours in every image. Additionally, the TVs provide immersive sound through a combination of two speakers, a digital noise filter, and 50-watt and 60-watt speaker output that supports surround technologies.

