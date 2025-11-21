For a long time, AirDrop has been one of the main selling features in Apple's Apple ecosystem. iPhone users could share files in a matter of seconds, while Android users were not able to enjoy the seamless experience. While Google launched Quick Share as its own solution but cross-platform sharing remained an issue.

In a lengthy article on its blog, Google announced the significant upgrade that is coming to Quick Share it now lets it work in conjunction with the Apple AirDrop cracked. The update will be available initially on Google's Pixel 10 lineup, followed by a larger release on other devices.

How to use AirDrop on Android

If you have Pixel 10 or a Pixel 10 and want to send a file to anyone who has an iPhone the iPhone-using person only needs to set Google AirDrop alternative access in the setting "Everyone." After they have done this the device will show up as a Android-iPhone file sharing on the Pixel.

Receiving files from an iPhone is the same as receiving a file from an iPhone. It is necessary to create you Pixel 10 discoverable to everyone and also the iPhone user will be able to transfer the file via AirDrop in the same way as normal.

Moriconi added that although Apple was not approached to develop such a feature Google will be open to working with Apple on cross-platform sharing improvements in the near future.

Is the use of AirDrop using Android is it secure?

Google affirms that its feature has been thoroughly test and is not a threat to security for users. According to Google that data security is intact as independent specialists have confirmed the security of the system.

A blog post on the security blog of Google explains, "This feature does not utilize a workaround. The connection is peer-to-peer and direct this means your data does not go through a server. Google Nearby Share is not logged and no additional information is shared."