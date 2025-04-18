Google Faces Fresh Legal Challenge Over Alleged Ad Tech Monopoly

Google is once again in hot water—this time for allegedly monopolizing the online advertising ecosystem. This marks the second legal blow to the tech giant in just four months, underscoring the growing scrutiny over its dominance in digital markets.

At the centre of this latest case is Google’s powerful position in the ad tech industry—a largely unseen but essential system that dictates how ads appear across websites. The case highlights broader concerns among regulators, as other tech giants like Meta and Apple also face legal heat. While Meta is currently locked in a legal battle with the Federal Trade Commission (FTC), Apple is being sued over claims of misleading consumers about its Apple Intelligence features.

The latest development comes from a 115-page ruling delivered on Thursday by Judge Leonie Brinkema of the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Virginia. The judge found that Google had used illegal tactics to entrench its hold over vital advertising technologies. This ruling represents another serious legal setback for Google, which is valued at $1.86 trillion and continues to face increasing regulatory pushback over its influence in the digital economy.

According to the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) and a coalition of state attorneys general, Google's practices have distorted the advertising market. They allege that the company inflated ad prices and claimed a disproportionate share of ad revenue, moves that hurt both advertisers and consumers by stifling competition and limiting choice.

Judge Brinkema sided with the government on two of the three key allegations. She concluded that Google had unlawfully monopolised the tools used by publishers to offer ad space and the platforms that manage the sale and placement of those ads. However, she dismissed the third claim related to the advertiser-side tools, citing a lack of sufficient evidence to establish it as a distinct market.

The next steps in the legal process could be pivotal. The court has directed both parties to propose a schedule for future proceedings within a week. Meanwhile, the DOJ is considering potential remedies, which may include forcing Google to divest parts of its ad business that it has acquired over the years.

This isn’t the only antitrust case looming over Google. A separate trial regarding the company's alleged monopoly in online search is expected to begin soon. That case could have even more drastic consequences, including a possible corporate breakup.

As legal scrutiny tightens, other tech titans are also being reeled in. The DOJ has taken Apple to court over anti-competitive practices, while Meta is under pressure from the FTC over similar monopoly-related concerns.