Google Introduces Scheduled Actions for Gemini AI to Automate Daily Tasks

In a move to boost productivity and convenience, Google has officially launched Scheduled Actions for its Gemini AI platform. This new feature enables users to automate tasks by scheduling them for specific times or on a recurring basis — a capability now live on Android, iOS, and the web.

Exclusively available to users with Google AI Pro, Gemini Ultra, or select Workspace business and education plans, the Scheduled Actions feature is designed to reduce manual input and streamline daily routines. Whether it's setting up daily email digests, weekly event rundowns, or local weather updates, Gemini AI can now handle it all on your schedule.

Getting Started with Scheduled Actions

To use the feature, users can launch the Gemini app or visit gemini.google.com on the web. Simply type a prompt detailing the task, timing, and frequency. Gemini supports one-time and recurring actions, so you could request a news briefing every Monday morning or a weekend events summary every Friday afternoon.

Steps to schedule a task:

· Open the Gemini app or visit the Gemini web interface.

· Enter your request, including details like day, date, and time.

· Click or tap Submit.

· Gemini will confirm and save the scheduled action.

· You can edit the task before confirming by tapping Edit.

Once set, Gemini will execute the task automatically and notify you when it’s done. On mobile devices, notifications will appear as standard alerts, including on the lock screen (depending on your settings). On the web, notifications are displayed within the Gemini chat.

Managing Scheduled Actions

Users can easily pause, resume, edit, or delete scheduled tasks through the app or web interface:

· Navigate to Settings > Scheduled actions.

· Tap on the action to pause, resume, edit, or delete.

· To change task content or frequency, return to the original chat and enter a new prompt or modify the existing one.

Currently, users can set up to 10 scheduled actions at a time. Gemini may also use device location to provide contextual updates such as weather forecasts or nearby events.

A Note from Google

Google clarifies that scheduled actions remain active unless they’re manually paused or deleted. However, tasks that haven’t been triggered or accessed for an extended time may be turned off automatically. Users can reactivate them by revisiting the related chat.

This enhancement is a significant step forward for Gemini AI, pushing it beyond reactive assistance and into proactive automation — freeing up users’ time and making their daily digital experience smoother.