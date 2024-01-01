Google Maps Revolutionizes Location Sharing for Android Users Globally

Google has rolled out a new feature on Google Maps, mirroring WhatsApp's real-time location sharing, catering specifically to Android users, eliminating the need for additional apps. This innovative feature simplifies the process of sharing your real-time location directly within the Android platform, benefiting users who prefer not to rely on external applications.

Previously, apps like WhatsApp allowed limited-time location sharing, but Google's implementation seamlessly integrates into Android phones, requiring no supplementary apps. This development is poised to benefit a considerable number of Android users who can now share their location without the hassle of using third-party applications.

The activation of this feature is straightforward. Both parties intending to share their locations must add each other as friends on Google. Subsequently, a "share location" button becomes accessible when viewing a friend's information. This button facilitates the immediate sharing of your current location or ongoing location tracking. An added convenience is the ability to deactivate the feature at your discretion.

Moreover, users can configure the feature to share their location for specific durations, automatically ceasing sharing once the chosen timeframe concludes. Alternatively, users have the flexibility to continue sharing their location indefinitely, surpassing the initially specified timeframe.

Here's a step-by-step guide on how to use this feature:



1. Launch the Google Maps app on your Android device and ensure you're signed in with your Google account.



2. Tap on the menu icon, typically represented by three horizontal lines, or search for a contact's name in the search bar.

3. Choose the desired contact you wish to share your location with, ensuring they are added to your Google contacts.

4. On the contact's page, locate the "Share location" option or button and tap on it.

5. Choose the duration for sharing your real-time location, either specifying a particular time or opting for indefinite sharing.

6. Confirm your selection, initiating the real-time location sharing with the chosen contact.

7. To cease sharing your location, navigate back to the contact's information and select "Stop sharing," or modify the settings to adjust the sharing duration.

Notably, Google has also made strides in enhancing user privacy. Previously, map information was stored in the cloud, but now users have the option to store this data on their phones, granting them greater control over their personal information. This strategic shift aligns with Google's commitment to providing users with increased autonomy over their privacy settings.



Google's introduction of the real-time location-sharing feature on Google Maps not only fosters connectivity but also underscores the company's dedication to safeguarding user privacy and empowering users to dictate the usage of their personal information.