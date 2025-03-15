Google Moving On from Google Assistant

Google is finally shifting away from Google Assistant and replacing it with Gemini. According to a blog post, the company will be upgrading “more” users from Google Assistant to Gemini “over the coming months.”

Google Assistant Will Be Removed from Most Mobile Devices

The classic Google Assistant “will no longer be accessible on most mobile devices or available for new downloads on mobile app stores” at some point “later this year.” However, 9to5Google reports that “phones running Android 9 or earlier and without at least 2GB of RAM will still be able to use the classic Assistant.”

Gemini Expanding Across More Devices

Google states, “Additionally, we’ll be upgrading tablets, cars and devices that connect to your phone, such as headphones and watches, to Gemini.” The company is also “bringing a new experience, powered by Gemini, to home devices like speakers, displays and TVs.”

Further Announcements Expected Soon

Google has assured users that “Google Assistant will continue to operate on these devices” for now. However, more details about this transition will be shared “in the next few months.” Many expect an official announcement at Google I/O in May.

Google Assistant’s Retirement Marks a Shift to AI-Powered Gemini

Google Assistant, introduced in 2016, is now being retired as part of the company’s strategy to unify its AI-powered services under the Gemini brand. Given that Gemini has become the company’s core AI assistant, this transition comes as no surprise.