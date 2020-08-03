Google Pixel 4a To Launch Today: Know Expected Price and Specifications

Google Pixel 4a is all set to launch today as Google's latest affordable smartphone. The phone was expected to debut at Google I/O in May — the way Google brought the Pixel 3a series at its last year's developer convention in the same month. However, due to Corona pandemic, Google cancelled this year's I/O developer conference and thus delayed the launch of its new Pixel phone.

Google Pixel 4a: Launch Details

Last week Google confirmed that the phone would debut later today. We expect the launch announcement would take place in early hours US time, that is sometime around evening in India.

Google Pixel 4a: Expected Price

As per the report, Google Pixel 4a price could cost around Rs. 22,400 for the 64GB storage variant and around Rs. 26,100 for the 128GB model. The phone is expected to arrive in India too. However, its India pricing details aren't disclosed yet.

Google Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL were launched in May 2019 with a beginning price of Rs. 39,999.

Google Pixel 4a: Expected Specifications

Google Pixel 4a being a handset backed by Android maker, it is expected to run on stock Android 10 with the latest security patch out-of-the-box. The phone is also expected to bring a 5.8-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2, 340 pixels) display along with a hole-punch design. It is guessed to have an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G SoC, paired with Adreno 618 GPU and 6GB of RAM. Coming to storage, the Pixel 4a is said to have 64GB and 128GB options.

The Google Pixel 4a may bring a single, 12.2-megapixel camera sensor at the back, with video recording abilities of the Pixel 4. The smartphone is also said to bring an 8-megapixel selfie camera. It is also expected to have a 3.5mm headphone jack and a USB Type-C port. You can anticipate a 3,080mAh battery with 18W fast charging support as well.

Besides the regular Pixel 4a, Google is expected to bring its 5G variant in markets that support the next-generation network support. However, the India market is likely to get only the 4G option.