Google Pixel 9 Gets Massive Price Cut on Flipkart — Save Up to ₹35,000 on the Flagship Smartphone

After weeks of jaw-dropping discounts on the iPhone 16 series during the festive season, Flipkart has now turned its spotlight on Google’s latest flagship — the Pixel 9. The e-commerce giant is offering a hefty price cut that brings the premium smartphone’s cost down to its lowest ever, making this the perfect time for an upgrade.

Unbeatable Offer on Pixel 9

The Google Pixel 9 (12GB RAM + 256GB storage) variant is now available on Flipkart for ₹54,999, a steep drop from its original price of ₹79,999. This amounts to a 31% flat discount, a rare deal for a newly launched flagship device. On top of that, customers using the Flipkart Axis Bank Card can enjoy an additional ₹2,750 discount, lowering the effective price even further.

Exchange Benefits for Extra Savings

Flipkart is also running an exchange offer that lets customers trade in their old smartphones for a value of up to ₹41,400, depending on the model, condition, and location. When combined with existing discounts and bank offers, the total savings can reach up to ₹35,000, making this one of the most lucrative deals in the premium smartphone category right now.

Flagship Specs and AI Features

The Google Pixel 9 comes packed with several upgrades that solidify its position among the top-performing smartphones of 2025. It features a 6.3-inch OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and an impressive 2,700 nits of peak brightness, ensuring crisp visuals and smooth scrolling.

Under the hood, the Pixel 9 is powered by Google’s latest Tensor G4 processor, paired with 12GB of RAM for seamless multitasking and efficient AI processing. This chipset is designed to deliver smarter performance and improved energy efficiency, ideal for both productivity and entertainment.

Camera Excellence and Battery Life

In true Pixel tradition, the camera setup is one of the main highlights. The smartphone houses a 50MP primary wide-angle lens alongside a 48MP ultra-wide lens, while the 10.5MP front camera ensures sharp selfies and high-quality video calls.

The device runs on a 4,700mAh battery, with Google claiming over 24 hours of usage on a single charge. It also supports adaptive battery management, learning user habits to extend battery longevity.

AI-Powered Tools for Everyday Use

The Pixel 9 continues Google’s legacy of integrating AI-driven features that enhance creativity and convenience. Tools such as Add Me, Magic Eraser, and Circle to Search make photo editing and content discovery effortless, reflecting the brand’s focus on intelligent user experiences.

With its price now dipping below ₹55,000, the Google Pixel 9 stands out as a compelling buy for those seeking a flagship smartphone with cutting-edge AI features, stellar cameras, and guaranteed software support from Google. Considering the combined savings and limited-time offers, now might be the best time to bring home the Pixel experience.