Live
- Got Tea Expands to Bangalore, Bringing Modern Asian Tea Culture to HRBR Layout
- Amid rampant drug smuggling, NCB proposes setting up zonal office in Mizoram
- Union cabinet approves doubling of Tirupati-Pakala-Katpadi railway line
- Message Your SP program launched (On WhatsApp no.8712659973)
- Bangalore Metro Suspends NCMC Card Issuance Due to Technical Issues
- Today's Wordle Answer: Hint & Solution for April 10, 2025
- Bank Holidays in April 2025: Mahavir Jayanti and More
- Best Online Casino Australia for Real Money Pokies (2025)
- Congo crisis leads to huge influx of refugees to Uganda, overburdens resources: UNHCR
- Why sustainable startups are key to achieving global net-zero goals
Google Removes 10,000 Fake Business Accounts on Google Maps Using Gemini AI
Google has taken significant steps to enhance the credibility of business information on Google Maps by removing nearly 10,000 fake business accounts.
Google is constantly taking steps to provide better services to its customers. As part of this effort, it has identified and removed fake business accounts on Google Maps. The company reviewed edits and 5-star ratings of business accounts on Google Maps using artificial intelligence, leading to the removal of nearly 10,000 fake business accounts. Google announced these actions through a blog post, explaining new measures to increase the credibility of business information on Google Maps.
Fake Profile Edits
According to Google's blog post, the company has developed a new model with the help of Gemini AI to identify suspicious business profiles. The system flags accounts that have suddenly changed their business names. Thousands of such business profiles have been identified and blocked for a year.
In addition to addressing suspicious business profile modifications, Google is also cracking down on fake 5-star ratings. It has been found that many businesses deceive customers by purchasing fake 5-star reviews, even when the customers have never visited. Google has removed these accounts with the help of Gemini AI.
Last year, Google blocked over 240 million reviews that violated its rules using advanced machine learning algorithms. The company also removed over 12 million fake business profiles.