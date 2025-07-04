Google Rolls Out Customizable Gemini 'Gems' in Gmail, Documents, Sheets and More

In a major usability upgrade for Google Workspace users, Google has rolled out Gemini-powered “Gems” — customizable AI chatbots — directly into the side panels of Gmail, Docs, Sheets, Slides, and Drive. Until now, Gems were only available through the dedicated Gemini app, but this update allows users to access and interact with them right inside their daily tools.

Gems are task-specific versions of Google’s Gemini AI assistant, designed to help users streamline repetitive tasks with ease. Whether it’s editing text, writing code, crafting sales pitches, or revising for exams, users can now rely on either pre-made or personalized Gems to get the job done.

“Gems can help you further leverage the power of Gemini in a way that’s customized to your needs more efficiently by minimizing repetitive prompting,” Google said in its announcement.

With the new integration, users can upload their own files to offer the Gems contextual insights, making task completion more relevant and intelligent. While custom Gems can’t be created directly within Docs or Gmail, users can easily set them up at gemini.google.com/gems/create or use the “Create a new Gem” option in the Workspace side panel.

This update also supports core Workspace features like @-mentioning and file access, ensuring smooth, AI-powered collaboration. The feature began rolling out on July 2 and will be available to all eligible Workspace users over the coming days. Google notes the rollout might take longer than 15 days to reach everyone.

This move marks yet another step in Google’s push to embed AI deeper into everyday workflows.