Google rolls out Meet integration on Gmail for Android

Google started rolling out Meet integration on Gmail for Android users. iPhone users got this feature last week. Gmail users on Android will now find a dedicated Google Meet tab on the app.

Last month Google announced it would be bringing Meet on Gmail. Google is trying its best to make its video conferencing platform more accessible to its users. Earlier Google Meet was exclusive to G Suite users now it is available all Gmail account holders. G Suite customers will first see the Google Meet integration on Gmail.

The new feature is very apparent, so users will not miss it at all. On the Gmail app, there is a new bottom tab which has 'Mail' on the left-hand side and 'Meet' on the right-hand side. When one tap on Meet, it opens up in a new page where users will be able to start or join a new meeting. This feature is turned on by default so users will see it whenever it arrives.

Gmail also has an option to remove it if you don't want it. To remove it click on the hamburger button, go to settings for your G Suite account and toggle off the Meet option from the list. After doing this, your Gmail will look like earlier.

Google has started rolling out this Meet shortcut for the Gmail app on Android. It's a slow rollout which Google says will take around15 days for all Gmail users to get it. The Google Meet integration is rolling out to personal users on Gmail also.