Google’s Android 16 Hints at Turning Your Phone Into a Desktop Experience

Google istaking a bold step toward transforming your smartphone into a full-blowndesktop. The tech giant is developing a new feature called Android DesktopMode, which may debut in future Android versions, aiming to turn Pixelphones into portable PCs—similar to Samsung’s DeX functionality.

Thefeature was discovered by Android expert Mishaal Rahman, who shared hisfindings with Android Authority. By enabling developer options on hisPixel 8 Pro running the latest Android 16 beta, Rahman activated the newdesktop mode. Once he connected the phone to a USB-C compatible monitor, itbooted up a PC-like interface right on the external display. You can check outthe demonstration in his video:





Much likeSamsung DeX, this new mode offers a desktop-style interface. The status barappears at the top, displaying Wi-Fi, battery, and signal info. At the bottomis a taskbar where users can pin frequently used apps. There’s even aWindows-style app drawer, and Android’s navigation buttons are convenientlyplaced on the taskbar’s right side. Applications open in resizable windows,resembling the experience on Android tablets, and users can snap windows to thesides—just like on a PC.

Initially,Google’s early version of this mode was limited to simple window resizing on alarger screen. However, the latest update in March brought a display placementfeature. This allows users to arrange how the mobile and monitor displaysinteract, letting them move the cursor between screens fluidly—mirroringdesktop operating systems.

Despitethe excitement, Rahman cautions that Android Desktop Mode may not be includedin the final Android 16 release, which is expected this spring. “It mightroll out in a quarterly update or even be pushed to Android 17, likely arrivingin 2026,” he noted.

If fullydeveloped, Android Desktop Mode could mark a significant shift in how we usesmartphones—blurring the line between mobile and desktop computing.