Grok Chatbot: Elon Musk's xAI is Testing as a Standalone iOS App

Elon Musk's artificial intelligence company, xAI, is making strides to broaden the reach of its Grok AI chatbot. Previously accessible only through the X app (formerly Twitter), xAI is now testing Grok as a standalone iOS app. This development is expected to help xAI compete with established players like ChatGPT and Gemini, allowing the AI chatbot to attract a wider audience. The app is being tested in select regions and offers features similar to those of its X-app counterpart.

Standalone App Details

The standalone Grok app recently appeared on the Apple App Store in regions like Australia.TechCrunch saysthe app boasts several advanced features, including free access to xAI's latest model, Grok 2. Users can generate text, create images, and analyze documents directly within the app, enhancing its versatility.

In addition, the app's beta version integrates real-time data access from the web and the X platform. This allows Grok to provide services like text rewriting, document summarization, and more. The app listing emphasizes Grok's capabilities, stating, "Grok is an AI-powered assistant designed to be maximally truthful, useful, and curious. Get answers to any question, generate striking images, and upload pictures to gain a deeper understanding of your world."

Future Expansion Plans

Alongside the iOS app, xAI is working on launching a web-based platform, Grok.com, to improve accessibility further. While the timeline for the iOS and web versions remains unclear, these initiatives reflect xAI's ambition to make Grok a leading AI tool.

However, xAI has not confirmed plans for an Android version, leaving Android users waiting for official announcements. Until then, the ongoing tests and eventual rollout of the standalone app are steps toward making Grok more widely available. As Grok continues to evolve, its standalone presence on iOS represents a significant milestone for xAI in its quest to compete in the burgeoning AI chatbot market.