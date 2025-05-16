GTA Online Event Week (May 16–21): Bonuses, Rewards, and Discounts

The GTA Online event week runs until May 21, bringing players a host of exciting rewards, bonuses, and discounts. Here's a breakdown:

Exclusive Rewards and Bonuses

Merryweather Security Livery: Finish "The Titan Job" to unlock the Merryweather Security livery for the Buckingham DH-7 Iron Mule.

FIB Priority File: Complete "The Fine Art File" for double GTA$ and RP rewards.

Diamond Casino Lucky Wheel: Spin for a chance to win the Annis ZR350 high-performance car, worth $1,615,000.

Top 3 at LS Car Meet: Finish in the top three for four days in a row to win the Karin Hotring Everon, valued at $1,790,000.

Test Drive and Next-Gen Rewards

Test Drive: Try the Bravado Verlierer and Dewbauchee Massacro at the Test Track.

Next-Gen Players: Get access to the Shitzu Hakuchou Drag and the Rapid GT Cabrio.

Weekly Rewards, Discounts, and Deals

Gun Van: Discounts and free weapons, including the Homing Launcher and Grenade Launcher.

Weekly Challenge Bonus: Complete three FIB File Finales for a GTA$100,000 bonus.

Dealership Rotation: Luxury Autos features the Canis Castigator and Declasse Yosemite 1500, while Premium Deluxe Motorsport has the Grotti Stinger and Ocelot Lynx.

30% Off: Get 30% off on selected properties and vehicle upgrades.