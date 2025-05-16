Live
- Five children drowned to death in a pond in Kadapa
- Stitch is coming: Disney’s Lilo & Stitch set to light up Indian screens in just one week
- Threads Now Lets Users Add Up to Five Links in Profile Bios
- Monika Panwar opens up about her journey, missed call with Aamir Khan, and intense filming experiences
- Pawan Kalyan prays for strength to armed forces, calls for national unity
- Operation Sindoor: 48-member multi-party MP delegations to launch India's global diplomatic blitz from May 22
- Bandla Ganesh Meets Chandrababu Naidu, Shares Special Moment
- Bengaluru Police Recover Stolen Valuables Worth ₹22.5 Lakh
- Pakistan’s Response to India’s Operation Sindoor: A Shift in Military Strategy
- Rains likely across Telangana for four days
GTA Online Event Week (May 16–21): Bonuses, Rewards, and Discounts
GTA Online's event week is packed with exclusive rewards, bonuses, and discounts, running from May 16–21.
The GTA Online event week runs until May 21, bringing players a host of exciting rewards, bonuses, and discounts. Here's a breakdown:
Exclusive Rewards and Bonuses
Merryweather Security Livery: Finish "The Titan Job" to unlock the Merryweather Security livery for the Buckingham DH-7 Iron Mule.
FIB Priority File: Complete "The Fine Art File" for double GTA$ and RP rewards.
Diamond Casino Lucky Wheel: Spin for a chance to win the Annis ZR350 high-performance car, worth $1,615,000.
Top 3 at LS Car Meet: Finish in the top three for four days in a row to win the Karin Hotring Everon, valued at $1,790,000.
Test Drive and Next-Gen Rewards
Test Drive: Try the Bravado Verlierer and Dewbauchee Massacro at the Test Track.
Next-Gen Players: Get access to the Shitzu Hakuchou Drag and the Rapid GT Cabrio.
Weekly Rewards, Discounts, and Deals
Gun Van: Discounts and free weapons, including the Homing Launcher and Grenade Launcher.
Weekly Challenge Bonus: Complete three FIB File Finales for a GTA$100,000 bonus.
Dealership Rotation: Luxury Autos features the Canis Castigator and Declasse Yosemite 1500, while Premium Deluxe Motorsport has the Grotti Stinger and Ocelot Lynx.
30% Off: Get 30% off on selected properties and vehicle upgrades.