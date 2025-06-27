Live
- ‘Kannappa’ hits screens to thunderous response, powerful performances steal the show
- Tummala Nageshwar Rao assures implementation of Rythu Bharosa without fail
- Court dismisses plea to ban film reviews, upholds freedom of expression
- Bengaluru Police Seize 4,000 kg of Drugs Worth Rs 45 Crore in a Year
- India’s sugar output to rise 15 pc at 35 million tonnes on favourable monsoon: Crisil
- Delhi CM Gupta inaugurates new DTC depot in Narela; flags off 105 electric DEVI buses
- Israeli Official Reveals Netanyahu Intended to Assassinate Khamenei, but 'Opportunity Wasn't There'
- Sri Periyalwar festival begins
- AI Tools & Skills Every Data Engineer Should Know
- Kannappa Review: Vishnu Manchu Shines in a Powerful Mythological Epic
GTA VI Listed on Xbox Store Before Release
Highlights
Grand Theft Auto VI (GTA VI) will launch next year. It is now listed on the Xbox Store for Xbox Series X and S. You can’t buy it yet, but you can add it to your wishlist to get notified when it’s available.
The game Grand Theft Auto VI (GTA VI) will come out next year. Fans are waiting for it, but now it shows up on the Xbox Store.
What This Means
The game will be on Xbox Series X and Series S. It does not say if it will work on older Xboxes like Xbox One.
You Can Make a Wishlist
You cannot buy the game now. But you can add it to your wishlist. This means you will get a message when the game is ready to buy or to pre-order. This way, you don’t forget about the game.
How to Add GTA VI to Your Wishlist
- Open the Microsoft Store on your Xbox Series X or S.
- Search for “Grand Theft Auto VI.”
- Find the right game in the list.
- Click the heart button to add it to your wishlist.
Next Story