GTA VI Listed on Xbox Store Before Release

Grand Theft Auto VI (GTA VI) will launch next year. It is now listed on the Xbox Store for Xbox Series X and S. You can’t buy it yet, but you can add it to your wishlist to get notified when it’s available.

The game Grand Theft Auto VI (GTA VI) will come out next year. Fans are waiting for it, but now it shows up on the Xbox Store.

What This Means

The game will be on Xbox Series X and Series S. It does not say if it will work on older Xboxes like Xbox One.

You Can Make a Wishlist

You cannot buy the game now. But you can add it to your wishlist. This means you will get a message when the game is ready to buy or to pre-order. This way, you don’t forget about the game.

How to Add GTA VI to Your Wishlist

  1. Open the Microsoft Store on your Xbox Series X or S.
  2. Search for “Grand Theft Auto VI.”
  3. Find the right game in the list.
  4. Click the heart button to add it to your wishlist.
