How Players Did in Wordle #1403 (April 22, 2025) and Why Wordle Continues to Engage
Players of Wordle #1403 had an interesting experience with an average of 3.4 guesses to solve the puzzle. The difficulty was moderate, with many focusing on the unique vowel and “-Y” ending.
Wordle #1403, released on April 22, 2025, offers a new challenge. You have six chances to guess a five-letter word, with each guess giving clues through coloured tiles.
- Green: The letter is correct and in the right position.
- Yellow: The letter is in the word, but in a different position.
- Gray: The letter isn’t in the word at all.
To solve the puzzle, interpreting these clues is key.
Hints for Wordle #1403:
- Starting Letter: The word begins with A.
- Ending Letter: The word ends with Y.
- Vowels: The word has only one vowel.
- No Repeated Letters: Each letter is unique in the word.
- Part of Speech: The word is an adjective.
- Meaning Clue: The word describes someone or something with a creative, artistic, or unconventional style, often used in a teasing or lighthearted way.
- Synonyms: Creative, imaginative, quirky.
Today’s Wordle Answer:
The answer to Wordle #1403 is ARTSY.
What Does "Artsy" Mean?
The word “artsy” is an adjective used to describe a person, object, or style that is artistic or appears to be, often in a way that feels affected or pretentious. It can be used both as a compliment or a gentle tease.
How Did Players Do Today?
- Average Guesses: Most players took 3.4 guesses on average.
- Difficulty: The puzzle was moderately difficult, with almost half of players solving it in three guesses or fewer.
- Common Strategies: Players often focused on the unique vowel and the word’s “-Y” ending.
Why Wordle Keeps Players Coming Back
Wordle’s charm lies in its simplicity and the daily challenge it offers. Solving one puzzle each day provides a quick mental workout and fosters a lively community where players share their results and strategies.
Whether you're a casual player or a Wordle pro, Wordle #1403 offered a fun challenge. Keep your streak going and get ready for tomorrow’s puzzle!