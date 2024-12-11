How to Redeem Free Fire Max Codes: Claim Rewards from Pushpa Adventure Event

Garena Free Fire Max is a popular game in India where players fight in a battle to be the last one standing. The game has many special events that help players get cool rewards, like diamonds, skins, guns, and more, without spending real money. Every day, the game gives out redeem codes that players can use to claim these rewards.

Recently, the game added a new event called "Pushpa Adventure," which is inspired by the movie Pushpa 2. Free Fire Max is an updated version of the original game, with better graphics, new game modes, and bigger maps.

These redeem codes are only available for a short time, usually 12 hours, and can only be claimed by the first 500 players. So, you need to act fast to get your rewards before the code expires.

How to redeem codes in Garena Free Fire Max (December 11)

1.Go to the website: https://reward.ff.garena.com/

2.Sign in using your Google, Facebook, Huawei ID, Apple ID, or VK account.

3.Once logged in, you'll see a page where you can enter a 12-digit redemption code.

4.After redeeming the code, you can collect your rewards from the in-game mail section.