  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > Technology

How to Redeem Free Fire Max Codes: Claim Rewards from Pushpa Adventure Event

How to Redeem Free Fire Max Codes: Claim Rewards from Pushpa Adventure Event
x
Highlights

Learn how to redeem daily codes in Garena Free Fire Max and claim rewards like diamonds, skins, and guns. Hurry, as codes are limited and expire within 12 hours.

Garena Free Fire Max is a popular game in India where players fight in a battle to be the last one standing. The game has many special events that help players get cool rewards, like diamonds, skins, guns, and more, without spending real money. Every day, the game gives out redeem codes that players can use to claim these rewards.

Recently, the game added a new event called "Pushpa Adventure," which is inspired by the movie Pushpa 2. Free Fire Max is an updated version of the original game, with better graphics, new game modes, and bigger maps.

These redeem codes are only available for a short time, usually 12 hours, and can only be claimed by the first 500 players. So, you need to act fast to get your rewards before the code expires.

How to redeem codes in Garena Free Fire Max (December 11)

1.Go to the website: https://reward.ff.garena.com/

2.Sign in using your Google, Facebook, Huawei ID, Apple ID, or VK account.

3.Once logged in, you'll see a page where you can enter a 12-digit redemption code.

4.After redeeming the code, you can collect your rewards from the in-game mail section.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick