Humane Urges Immediate Halt on AI Pin Charging Case Use

Humane warns users of a potential fire risk with their AI Pin charging case and offers two free months of service.

Humane has advised AI Pin owners to stop using the device's charging case immediately due to a safety concern with a third-party battery cell. In an email sent to customers, including The Verge’s David Pierce, Humane revealed that the battery issue could pose a fire risk.

The company has since disqualified the problematic vendor and is seeking a new supplier. Humane reassured customers that the AI Pin itself, along with the magnetic Battery Booster and charging pad, are unaffected. To compensate for the inconvenience, Humane is offering two free months of its subscription service, essential for most of the AI Pin’s features.

Currently, there is no information on whether a replacement charging case will be provided, but the company promised to update users once the investigation concludes.

Humane has not publicly disclosed the battery issue on its website or social media platforms. The company did not respond to immediate requests for further comments.

