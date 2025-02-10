IIT Roorkee team finds superbug’s defense mechanism, to boost new treatments

Roorkee : Scientists at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee have uncovered a crucial regulatory mechanism in Acinetobacter baumannii -- a highly drug-resistant superbug responsible for life-threatening infections.

Their study, published in the journal mBio, reveals how the pathogen controls its attack and defense systems, paving the way for new treatment strategies.

Acinetobacter baumannii poses a serious threat in healthcare settings as it resists multiple antibiotics. It causes severe hospital-acquired infections, including pneumonia, bloodstream infections, and urinary tract infections.

To attack competing microbes, the superbug uses the Type 6 Secretion System (T6SS) -- a bacterial "weapon". However, its mechanism for maintaining antibiotic resistance has remained unclear until now.

The research team, led by Prof. Ranjana Pathania, discovered that A. baumannii switches T6SS on or off based on environmental conditions. They found that a small RNA molecule -- AbsR28 -- plays a key role in this regulation, influenced by manganese levels.

When manganese levels are high, AbsR28 binds to an essential gene (tssM) required for T6SS function. This not only leads to its degradation but also prevents the activation of T6SS, said the researchers.

Increased manganese levels also enable A. baumannii to retain plasmid pAB3, which carries multiple antibiotic-resistance genes.

“We found that when A. baumannii activates T6SS, it becomes more vulnerable to antibiotics and oxidative stress. So, the bacteria must carefully regulate this system to survive in different conditions,” said Prof. Pathania.

“Our discovery sheds light on how this pathogen adapts during infections, helping it evade both antibiotics and the immune system,” she added.

The findings showed that targeting AbsR28 can help disrupt the superbug’s regulatory system. This makes it more susceptible to antibiotics without directly attacking resistance genes. The discovery also opens new avenues for precision medicine and novel drug development against multidrug-resistant infections.