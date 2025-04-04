Live
India outpacing world in creativity, AI adoption: Sam Altman
New Delhi: India is outpacing the world in terms of creativity and AI adoption, said OpenAI’s Sam Altman on Thursday. His remarks come as the company witnessed a significant surge in demand for its latest 4o image generation tool, which produces Studio Ghibli-style animations. The feature was introduced as part of a broader product update for ChatGPT last week.
“What’s happening with AI adoption in India right now is amazing to watch,” the OpenAI CEO said, in a post on social media platform X.
“We love to see the explosion of creativity -- India is outpacing the world,” he added. Besides applauding the country’s explosive creativity in AI, Altman also shared a cricket-themed anime portrait of himself as an Indian cricket player generated by AI. “Prompt: Sam Altman as a cricket player in anime style,” he wrote. Altman has also teased Ghibli users with a version 2 of the feature, which he feels people are not ready for.