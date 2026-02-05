Indian Govt Flags High-Risk Microsoft Edge Flaw, Urges Millions of Users to Update Immediately

Microsoft Edge users in India have been urged to act quickly after the government’s cybersecurity watchdog flagged a serious vulnerability that could put millions of computers at risk. The Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In) has issued a fresh advisory warning of a high-severity security flaw in Microsoft’s Chromium-based browser that could potentially allow attackers to gain control of affected systems.

According to the official bulletin released on February 3, 2026, the vulnerability involves a remote code execution risk that may let hackers bypass built-in safeguards and access sensitive data stored on users’ devices. Such exploits can open the door to data theft, system compromise, or unauthorized control if not addressed promptly.

In its notice, CERT-In explained the technical nature of the issue, stating: “Remote Code Execution vulnerability exists in Microsoft Edge due to race condition error in V8. A remote attacker could exploit this vulnerability by persuading a victim to visit a specially crafted web page."

This means that simply clicking on a malicious link or landing on a compromised website could be enough to trigger the attack, without the user downloading anything suspicious. Security experts often consider these types of vulnerabilities especially dangerous because they require minimal user interaction.

The warning carries a “high severity” rating, signaling that both individual users and organizations should treat the risk seriously. Businesses that rely on Edge for daily operations could face disruptions or potential breaches if the browser remains unpatched.

While Microsoft Edge is built on Google’s Chromium engine — the same foundation used by Google Chrome — the current issue appears tied to specific architectural elements within the browser. However, the broader nature of Chromium-based systems highlights how widely such flaws can impact users across platforms.

Microsoft has already rolled out a fix and shared details of the vulnerability, encouraging users to install the latest update immediately. Keeping browsers up to date remains one of the simplest yet most effective ways to stay protected from emerging threats.

CERT-In clarified that the problem affects:

Microsoft Edge versions prior to 144.0.3719.92

Anyone running an earlier version is considered vulnerable and should update without delay. Most Edge installations can be updated automatically by heading to the browser’s settings and checking for updates under the “About” section.

Cybersecurity analysts emphasize that regular updates, cautious browsing habits, and installing apps only from trusted sources can significantly reduce exposure to threats. As online attacks grow increasingly sophisticated, staying proactive about digital safety is no longer optional but essential.

For now, the message from authorities is clear: update your browser, stay alert, and don’t ignore security alerts that could protect your data and devices.