India's Strategic Triumph: Successful Test Of Agni-5 Missile With MIRV Technology

Prime Minister Narendra Modi commended the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) for the triumphant maiden flight test of Agni-5 missile, known as Mission Divyastra, equipped with Multiple Independently Targetable Re-entry Vehicle (MIRV) technology. MIRV capability allows a single missile to deliver multiple warheads independently to precise and targeted locations, enhancing India's strategic defense capabilities.



The Agni-5 missile, an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) with a remarkable range of 5,500 to 5,800 kilometers, represents a significant leap in India's defense arsenal. This development holds crucial importance as it aims to reinforce India's nuclear deterrence, particularly in countering potential threats from the eastern frontiers.



Prior to Agni-5, India's longest-range missile was Agni-III, insufficient to cover the extreme eastern and northeastern regions of potential adversaries. The successful testing of Agni-5 signifies a pivotal step in bolstering India's nuclear triad capability, allowing the launch of nuclear missiles from land, air, and sea.



With a striking range that covers almost the entire Asian region, including parts of China and Europe, Agni-5 has become a landmark achievement in India's weapons program. This missile's testing at its maximum operational range, exceeding 5,000 km, places India among the exclusive nations possessing Multiple Independently Targetable Reentry Vehicle (MIRV) capability.



The cutting-edge technology incorporated in Agni-5 features indigenous avionics systems and high-precision sensor packages, ensuring the re-entry vehicles precisely hit their target points. This success underscores India's advancing technological prowess and marks a significant milestone in the nation's strategic capabilities. The achievement solidifies India's position in the league of nations possessing advanced missile capabilities, contributing to regional and global security.

