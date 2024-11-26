Instagram DM Updates: Fun New Features with Nicknames, Live Location Sharing, and Sticker Packs

Instagram is introducing a number of innovative direct message capabilities that will enhance the personalisation and expressiveness of messages. Three additional features that improve user communication within Direct Messages (DMs) are included in Instagram's 2024 upgrades. These additions, which offer users more inventive ways to interact and communicate, including live location sharing, Instagram nickname features, and a new collection of stickers.

Feature of Instagram Nicknames

The Instagram nickname function, which lets users give friends unique nicknames within direct messages, is one of the most notable changes. These nicknames give interactions a playful and unique touch by including text, numbers, and even emojis. Crucially, nicknames don't change how other users perceive the contact in the larger Instagram app because they are only accessible to the participants in a particular discussion.

Additionally, users may easily customize nicknames on Instagram by tapping on the name of a contact at the top of the direct message thread, choosing "Nicknames," and then creating their own unique tag. The steps for adding nicknames on Instagram are the same. Users also have additional privacy and customisation options because they may decide whether or not their friends can change these nicknames.

Sharing Locations in Real Time

Sharing real-time locations in individual and group chats is another significant update. Similar to WhatsApp's live location sharing tool, this feature lets users update their friends and family in real time. The feature is disabled by default, so users must actively enable it, and the live location will expire after an hour. Currently, it is accessible in a few nations, including India.

Packs of Stickers for Personal Expression

Additionally, Instagram is adding more stickers to its collection. To enable users to express themselves without typing, the platform has included more than 17 new sticker packs. Similar to those on WhatsApp, these stickers provide chats with a playful, visual component that enables users to express their feelings.

Adding Nicknames to Instagram: A Guide

Simply open a direct message on Instagram, tap the name of the contact at the top of the chat window, then choose "Nicknames" to add nicknames. From there, you have the freedom to create or modify the moniker as often as you choose. Only those in that particular DM thread will be able to see these changes, keeping things informal and enjoyable.

These new Instagram direct message features are part of the platform's ongoing innovation, which gives users more ways to remain in touch. Instagram's 2024 changes are all focused on making messaging more engaging and pleasant, whether that is through the new stickers, Instagram nickname features, or Instagram live location sharing.