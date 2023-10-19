Instagram gives users control over their privacy with new Activity Off feature

Meta now allows users to stop Instagram from tracking their data across the apps and websites they visit. This means that users can now choose to prevent Instagram from collecting information about their online activity, which the platform uses to personalize ads and improve its service. The new feature is part of an effort by Meta to address criticism the company has faced for mishandling user data and implementing misleading privacy agreements.



Meta is expanding the privacy controls first launched on Facebook to Instagram. This new feature, Activity Off-Meta Technologies, allows users to stop Instagram from tracking their data across the apps and websites they visit. Instagram users can also review which companies share information with Meta, opt out of specific activities, or delete collected information.



“Activity Off-Meta Technologies allows you to manage how information other businesses send to us is connected to your Facebook and Instagram accounts. You can easily review the businesses that are sharing data with Meta, disconnect specific ones to further personalize your experience, or clear this data entirely – it’s up to you,” Meta said in its official blog post.



In addition to new activity tracking controls, Meta is adding new features to Account Center, including the ability to transfer Instagram photos and videos to other services and download information from Facebook and Instagram simultaneously.



According to Meta, Account Center is designed to allow users to conveniently manage settings for multiple apps simultaneously, allowing them to set their preferences across all company apps simultaneously. This streamlines the decision-making process for those who want consistent configurations across various applications.



Additionally, for users who prefer different settings for each app, Account Center allows them to manage their settings best for them. Whether users want to have the same settings for all Meta apps, including Facebook and Instagram or want to customize their settings for each app individually, Account Center makes it easy.



For example, users might want the same privacy settings for Facebook and Instagram but different notification settings. With Account Center, you can easily configure these preferences in one place.



The revamped Account Center was first introduced on Facebook in early January this year. It's a central hub that gives users more control over the settings of their Instagram, Facebook, and Messenger accounts. For example, users can easily manage their privacy settings, security preferences, and advertising preferences from one place.

