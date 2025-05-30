Instagram Update Resolves Battery Drain Issue on Pixel Devices, Confirms Google

Pixel users facing unexpected battery drain may finally have a solution. Google has confirmed that a recent Instagram update addresses the issue that has been troubling many Android users since the May software update.

According to a new support post by Google, Instagram’s version 382.0.0.49.84, now available on the Google Play Store, includes the necessary fix. If you're not seeing an update option, you may already have the latest version. To check, simply long-press the Instagram app, tap “App info,” and scroll down to view the version number.

The battery drain was initially flagged earlier this month, with reports suggesting that the problem affected all Pixel devices that received the May software update, from the Pixel 6 to the Pixel 9. Tech outlet 9to5Google noted Google’s support post when questioned about the issue, further pointing toward Instagram as the likely source of the excessive battery usage.

While Google hasn’t confirmed whether non-Pixel Android phones were similarly affected, the update is a welcome fix for Pixel users grappling with rapid battery depletion. For now, installing the updated Instagram app should help restore normal battery performance, at least for those using Google’s flagship devices.