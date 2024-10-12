  • Menu
Internet Archive Set to Return After Cyberattack

Internet Archive Set to Return After Cyberattack
Following a data breach and DDoS attack, the Internet Archive aims to return in "days, not weeks," with data intact.

The Internet Archive is expected to return within "days" after a cyberattack that took its vast digital library and the Wayback Machine offline. Founder Brewster Kahle provided an update, explaining that the organization had been hit by a data breach and DDoS attack, which compromised information related to over 31 million unique email addresses, including email addresses, screen names, and password change timestamps.

Currently, visitors to the Internet Archive's website see a notice stating that it is temporarily unavailable, and links to the Wayback Machine are also inaccessible.


Kahle reassured users, stating, "The data is safe. Services are offline as we examine and strengthen them. Sorry, but needed... Estimated Timeline: days, not weeks."

Earlier this week, a hacker claimed responsibility for a "catastrophic security breach." In response, Have I Been Pwned founder Troy Hunt confirmed receiving a file with stolen data, allowing registered users to check if their information was compromised.

