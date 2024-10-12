Internet Archive Set to Return After Cyberattack

The Internet Archive is expected to return within "days" after a cyberattack that took its vast digital library and the Wayback Machine offline. Founder Brewster Kahle provided an update, explaining that the organization had been hit by a data breach and DDoS attack, which compromised information related to over 31 million unique email addresses, including email addresses, screen names, and password change timestamps.

Kahle reassured users, stating, "The data is safe. Services are offline as we examine and strengthen them. Sorry, but needed... Estimated Timeline: days, not weeks."

Earlier this week, a hacker claimed responsibility for a "catastrophic security breach." In response, Have I Been Pwned founder Troy Hunt confirmed receiving a file with stolen data, allowing registered users to check if their information was compromised.