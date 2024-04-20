iOS 18 Update to Introduce Powerful AI Features to iPhone

Apple is anticipated to unveil its highly anticipated AI features for iPhones alongside the iOS 18 update during the upcoming WWDC event scheduled for June 10, 2024. In recent years, Apple has strategically developed its AI capabilities to compete with other smartphone giants like Samsung and Google. The imminent integration of top-tier AI features into iPhone models is eagerly awaited. Leaks and speculations suggest that these AI features will be seamlessly integrated into the iPhone ecosystem through the iOS 18 update.



According to insider information, Apple plans to overhaul Siri with a sophisticated large language model, enhancing its virtual assistant capabilities. Siri is poised to undergo extensive training to execute complex tasks, including functionalities similar to leading chatbots like ChatGPT for auto-writing in iMessage. Analyst Mark Gurman previously revealed Apple's discussions with major players in cloud computing AI, such as OpenAI's ChatGPT, Google's Gemini, and Baidu's Ernie Bot.



Recent reports from Gurman suggest that the initial wave of AI features will operate entirely on-device, promising enhanced privacy and efficiency. Furthermore, AI integration is expected across various native iPhone apps like Safari, iPhone Shortcuts, Apple Music, Messages, Health, Numbers, Pages, Keynote, and more. Speculations also hint at AI tools for Xcode, empowering developers to write code and build apps seamlessly.



The WWDC event is anticipated to shed light on Apple's ambitious AI roadmap and offer insights into the forthcoming iPhone 16 models. Rumours suggest that certain AI features may be exclusive to the iPhone 16 Pro models, leveraging advanced hardware compatibility. However, it's essential to note that these details are based on leaks and speculations, and we need to wait for official confirmation from Apple during the event.