iOS 26 Announced: Check the List of iPhones That Will Get the Update

Apple officially introduced iOS 26 during WWDC 2025, showcasing a major visual overhaul and a wave of intelligent system enhancements. But as with every new release, not all devices will make the cut. This year, Apple is discontinuing support for older models, narrowing compatibility to iPhones running the A13 Bionic chip or newer.

The newly launched iOS 26 is now available for developers in beta form, while a public beta is set to roll out in July. The final stable version will arrive in September 2025, expected to coincide with the launch of the iPhone 17 series.

What's New in iOS 26?

iOS 26 debuts a redesigned interface Apple calls “Liquid Glass,” which enhances the visual depth and motion of system elements, including notifications, widgets, and menus. Apps like Photos and Camera also get layout updates to improve usability and consistency. Despite the visual overhaul, the core structure of the home screen remains familiar.

The update further expands Apple Intelligence, Apple's on-device AI platform. It enables tools like smarter message replies, system-wide suggestions, image generation, and writing aids. However, access to these AI features is hardware-dependent.

iPhones Eligible for iOS 26

Here’s the full list of iPhones that will receive the iOS 26 update:

iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max

iPhone SE (2nd generation)

iPhone 12, 12 mini, 12 Pro, 12 Pro Max

iPhone 13, 13 mini, 13 Pro, 13 Pro Max

iPhone SE (3rd generation)

iPhone 14, 14 Plus, 14 Pro, 14 Pro Max

iPhone 15, 15 Plus, 15 Pro, 15 Pro Max

iPhone 16 series, including iPhone 16e

Devices like the iPhone XR, iPhone XS, and iPhone XS Max won’t receive iOS 26. They will remain on iOS 18 with limited security updates in the future.

Apple Intelligence: Limited to Newer iPhones

Not all compatible iPhones will have access to Apple’s new AI capabilities. According to Apple, only iPhones with the A17 Pro chip or later will fully support the advanced Apple Intelligence features. These models include:

iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max

iPhone 16, 16 Plus, 16 Pro, 16 Pro Max, and 16e

The rest of the supported iPhones will still benefit from iOS 26’s visual and performance enhancements, but without the full suite of AI-powered tools.

Stay tuned for the public beta in July and the full release in September to experience Apple's most ambitious mobile OS update yet.