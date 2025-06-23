iOS 26 Brings AI-Powered Battery Saver — But Only to Select iPhones

Apple’s latest software update, iOS 26, brings several under-the-hood enhancements — and leading the pack is a new AI-powered battery-saving feature known as Adaptive Power. While the update is available for older models, this exclusive feature is restricted to iPhones equipped with Apple Intelligence, a capability found only in higher-end models.

According to a MacRumors report, the Adaptive Power feature will be available only on the iPhone 15 Pro, 15 Pro Max, and the entire iPhone 16 lineup, including the iPhone 16, 16 Pro, 16 Pro Max, and 16e.

Apple describes Adaptive Power as a tool that “makes small performance adjustments to extend your battery life, including slightly lowering the display brightness or allowing some activities to take a little longer. Low Power Mode may turn on at 20 per cent.” The aim is to subtly tweak background processes and system behavior when battery consumption is higher than usual, thereby enhancing overall endurance without a major compromise in user experience.

Despite iPhones as old as the iPhone 11 being eligible for the iOS 26 upgrade, the Adaptive Power feature is not supported on devices lacking Apple Intelligence. That includes the standard iPhone 15, which, although part of the same series as the 15 Pro, misses out on this AI integration.

The feature is expected to be especially beneficial for Apple’s upcoming iPhone 17 Air, rumoured to be the slimmest iPhone ever at just 5.5mm thick. With speculation around it housing a 2,800mAh battery, Adaptive Power might become essential in helping the phone maintain a solid battery life while preserving performance.

Apple is likely to unveil the iPhone 17 lineup — including the 17, 17 Pro, 17 Pro Max, and the much-anticipated 17 Air — in September, alongside the stable release of iOS 26, which is currently available as a developer beta.

As users await the next generation of iPhones, Adaptive Power stands out as a thoughtful addition, aimed at addressing the long-standing challenge of balancing slim design with long battery life.