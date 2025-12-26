State Scouts Commissioner backs ‘Dreams on Wheels’ student outreach campaign

Belagavi: The Dreams on Wheels campaign, an education-focused outreach initiative led by former journalist Srinivasan Nandagopal, has received a major boost with the Karnataka State Commissioner for Scouts and Guides and former Home Minister P. G. R. Sindhia extending official support to the project.

The assurance was given during a meeting held in the run-up to the 29th State Jamboree of Scouts and Guides, scheduled at Phoenix Public School, Honaga village, in Belagavi district. Appreciating the campaign’s objective of motivating Class 10 students of government schools ahead of their board examinations, Sindhia directed state-level Scouts and Guides functionaries to extend full cooperation to the initiative, including assistance in identifying government schools across districts covered by the campaign.

Sindhia noted that such grassroots efforts play a crucial role in boosting student morale, especially among those from rural and economically weaker backgrounds, and align well with the Scouts and Guides’ mission of youth development and nation-building.

Briefing the gathering, Srinivasan Nandagopal said Dreams on Wheels is a statewide journey undertaken on his Honda CB350 motorcycle, aimed at inspiring students through direct interaction and motivational sessions. Since its launch in Mangaluru on November 24, the campaign has covered over 1,600 kilometres across five districts—Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, Uttara Kannada, Hubballi-Dharwad, and Belagavi.

Speaking to The Hans India from Belagavi Nandagopal said “During this journey, I have interacted with more than 3,000 students, encouraging them to approach their examinations with confidence and clarity,”

He added that the next phase of the campaign will move further north, covering districts including Bagalkot, Vijayapura, Kalaburagi, Bidar, and Raichur, with continued emphasis on government school students preparing for their Class 10 board examinations.

The Dreams on Wheels initiative has drawn attention for its unique approach—combining travel, storytelling, and mentorship—to address academic stress and inspire students to pursue their goals despite challenges.