Mangaluru company bags award for its plastic-free food containers

New Delhi/Mangaluru: Agrileaf Exports Private Limited based in a rural area in Dakshina Kannada district has received the Financial Express Green Sarathi Award 2025 for Sustainable Product Innovation, in recognition of its innovative plastic-free and biodegradable food packaging solutions that are helping reduce the environmental footprint of the food services industry. The honour was announced at the Financial Express Green Sarathi Awards ceremony, held in New Delhi on December 19, celebrating organisations that are driving sustainability through innovation and responsible business practices. The event was graced by Union Minister Dr. Jitendra Singh, who highlighted the importance of science-led and eco-conscious industrial growth.

Agrileaf’s award-winning take-away containers are made from fallen areca palm sheaths, a natural agricultural residue, and are completely free of plastic and chemicals. Fully compostable and biodegradable, the containers are also food-safe, microwave-safe, and refrigeration-safe, offering a practical and environmentally sound alternative to conventional disposable packaging.

The company’s innovation has already received national attention, having earlier won the Zomato Plastic-Free Future Packathon 2025, recognising its potential to replace single-use plastics at scale.

The Green Sarathi Award jury acknowledged Agrileaf’s ability to embed sustainability throughout its operations—from ethical sourcing and efficient manufacturing to product usability and disposal—making the solution both environmentally responsible and commercially viable.

Based in a Tier-4 city, Agrileaf Exports has built a strong global presence by exporting sustainable products to high-value international markets. The company works with approximately 10,000 farmers, ensuring responsible sourcing of raw materials while creating steady rural employment. Its automated manufacturing facility supports consistency, quality, and scalability.

Reacting to the recognition, Avinash Rao, Founder and CEO, said the award strengthens Agrileaf’s commitment to developing nature-based alternatives that not only reduce plastic waste but also create grassroots economic impact.