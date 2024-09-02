iPhone 15 Plus at Great Discount on Flipkart Ahead of iPhone 16 Launch

With the iPhone 16 launch just around the corner, there's a buzz in the market as the older iPhone models, particularly the iPhone 15 Plus, are seeing significant price drops. Flipkart has slashed the price of the iPhone 15 Plus to below ₹75,000, making it an enticing option for those looking to purchase a premium smartphone at a discounted rate.



iPhone 15 Plus Deal on Flipkart

Currently, the iPhone 15 Plus is listed on Flipkart for ₹72,999, a substantial drop from its original price of ₹89,900. This price cut alone makes the deal attractive, but the offer gets even better with additional bank and exchange offers. For example, you could get an additional discount of up to ₹40,000 by exchanging your old phone, making this a golden opportunity for those looking to upgrade.

iPhone 15 Plus: Key Specifications

The iPhone 15 Plus is a top-tier smartphone that continues to impress with its range of high-end features. At the heart of the device is a 6.7-inch Super Retina XDR display with ProMotion technology, which delivers a smooth, responsive experience with its 120Hz refresh rate. Whether you're scrolling through apps or playing graphically intensive games, the iPhone 15 Plus ensures everything feels fluid and fast.

Under the hood, the iPhone 15 Plus is powered by the A16 Bionic chip, one of the most powerful processors in the mobile market. This makes multitasking, gaming, and using demanding apps a breeze, allowing the phone to perform flawlessly no matter the task.



The camera system is another highlight of the iPhone 15 Plus. It features a triple-lens setup, including a new 48MP main sensor that produces stunning photos and videos, even in challenging lighting conditions. The Ultra Wide and Telephoto cameras have also been enhanced, giving users the ability to capture a diverse range of shots with incredible detail. Whether you’re a photography enthusiast or just someone who enjoys snapping high-quality photos, the iPhone 15 Plus's camera will not disappoint.



Other standout features include a long-lasting battery that ensures you can go through your day without constantly needing to recharge. The inclusion of an under-display fingerprint sensor and a USB-C port also adds to the device's convenience and versatility, making it a more user-friendly option.



Should You Buy the iPhone 15 Plus Now?

With the iPhone 16 launch just days away, it’s only natural to question whether buying the iPhone 15 Plus right now is the best move. The iPhone 16 is expected to bring even more advanced features and improvements, which might make it worth waiting for. Additionally, launch of a new model often triggers further price reductions on older models, so holding off could save you even more money.

However, if you need a new smartphone immediately, the iPhone 15 Plus remains a solid choice, especially given the current discounts on Flipkart. It’s a premium device with top-notch features that will serve you well, even with the iPhone 16 on the horizon. But if you’re not in a hurry, waiting for the iPhone 16 could be the wiser choice, as it may offer cutting-edge technology and push the iPhone 15 Plus’s price down even further. Ultimately, whether you should buy the iPhone 15 Plus now or wait for the iPhone 16 depends on your immediate needs and how much you value having the latest technology.