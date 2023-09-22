iPhone 15 series goes on sale today: Price, offers, discounts and more

The day has finally come; after a long wait, you can finally get your hands on the new iPhone 15 series, which hits the shelves in India today. The new iPhone 15 models will be available in physical stores and on Apple's official website.



Apple started pre-orders for the iPhone 15 series in India and 40 other countries on September 15. Starting today, the company will also begin shipping these pre-orders. While sales of these new iPhones begin today in more than 40 countries, residents in Macau, Malaysia, Turkey, Vietnam and 17 other regions will have to have some patience until September 29 to get their hands on the new device.



Now, let's dive into the nitty-gritty of the iPhone 15 lineup. Apple unveiled four versions of the iPhone 15 at its recent Wonderlust event: the standard iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max. The iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus come in three storage options: 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB, and sport a vibrant array of colours, including pink, yellow, green, blue, and black.

iPhone 15: Price and Availability



The price of these stylish devices is as follows: The base model of the iPhone 15 with 128GB of storage starts at Rs79,900, while the iPhone 15 Plus costs Rs 89,900. For those looking at the iPhone 15 Pro with 128GB storage, it will cost you Rs 1,34,900, and the top-tier iPhone 15 Pro Max with 256GB storage costs Rs 1,59,900.

But that is not all; Apple has more in store. At its September 12 event, the company launched the latest Apple Watch series and AirPods Pro with USB-C functionality. The Apple Watch Series 9 starts at Rs 41,900, and if you are looking for something cheaper, the Apple Watch SE (2nd generation) will cost Rs 29,900.



Check the prices and discounts of these iPhones and Apple Watches:



iPhone 15: The price is Rs 79,900; buy at Rs 74,900 with discount

iPhone 15 Plus: The price is Rs 89,900; buy at Rs 84,900 with discount

iPhone 15 Pro: The price is Rs 1,34,900; buy at Rs 128,900 with discount

iPhone 15 Pro Max: The price is Rs 159,900; buy at Rs 153,900 with discount

iPhone 14: The price is Rs 69,900; buy at Rs 65,900 with discount

iPhone 14 Plus: The price is Rs 79,900; buy at Rs 75,900 with discount

iPhone 13: The price is Rs 59,900; buy at Rs 56,900 with discount

iPhone SE: The price is Rs 49,900; buy at Rs 47,990 with discount

Apple Watch Series 9: The price is Rs 41,900; buy at Rs 39,400 with discount Apple Watch Ultra 2: The price is Rs 89,900, but now it costs Rs 86,900 with discount Apple Watch SE: The price is Rs 29,900, but with a discount, it is now available at Rs 28,400

In addition to the iPhone 15 series, Apple offers discounts on several products, including iPads, MacBooks, and more. You can get up to Rs 4,000 off on iPad Pro, iPad Air models, and various iPad versions. MacBook models like MacBook Air M2 chip, MacBook Pro in 13-inch, 14-inch and 16-inch sizes, Mac Studio, MacBook Air M1 chip, 24-inch iMac and Mac mini have discounts of up to Rs 8,000. They also offer no-cost EMI plans for 3 and 6 months. Customers can trade in their old phones for credit toward a new Apple device. Additionally, there are flexible delivery and pickup options when ordering online.