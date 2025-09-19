iPhone 17 Goes on Sale in India: Price, Bank Discounts and Offers Announced

Apple’s much-awaited iPhone 17 series is officially set to go on sale in India starting September 19, 2025. Following its global unveiling last week, pre-orders have already gone live on Apple’s official website, partnered retail outlets, and leading e-commerce platforms.

This year’s lineup features four models: iPhone 17, iPhone Air, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Pro Max, each catering to different segments of buyers with upgraded features and premium finishes.

iPhone 17 Series Prices in India

· iPhone 17 (256GB) – ₹82,900

· iPhone Air (256GB) – ₹1,19,900

· iPhone 17 Pro (256GB) – ₹1,34,900

· iPhone 17 Pro Max (256GB) – ₹1,49,900

Festive Launch Offers and Discounts

Several leading Indian retailers have already revealed attractive launch offers to woo customers:

· Croma: Offering an instant ₹6,000 discount on iPhone 17 purchases along with a 6-month No-Cost EMI option, available online and in stores.

· Vijay Sales: Giving ₹6,000 off on the iPhone 17 and ₹4,000 on the iPhone 17 Pro. iPhone Air buyers can also enjoy a ₹4,000 discount via SBI bank cards.

· Reliance Digital: Providing multiple bank discounts and EMI options. Customers can get a ₹6,000 instant bank discount on iPhone 17, plus ₹4,000 off on iPhone Air and iPhone 17 Pro. Additionally, an exchange bonus of up to ₹7,000 is available on eligible trade-ins.

Stock Availability and Delivery

While the offers make the iPhone 17 series more attractive, demand is expected to outpace supply. Reports suggest that delivery timelines may be delayed due to overwhelming pre-orders and limited initial stock across offline stores.

With strong demand, lucrative offers, and competitive pricing, the iPhone 17 series is set to be one of Apple’s biggest launches in India yet.