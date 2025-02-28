Live
iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max to Feature 12GB RAM Upgrade for Enhanced Performance
Ming-Chi Kuo believes the RAM upgrade may only be for the iPhone 17 Pro Max.
The iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max will get a RAM boost to 12GB of LPDDR5, up from 8GB in the iPhone 16 Pro.
This upgrade will improve performance, especially for multitasking and AI functions, making the phones faster and more efficient.
Analyst Jeff Pu predicts a 3.5% increase in smartphone DRAM content this year. This will impact around 100 million new iPhones.
Ming-Chi Kuo believes the RAM upgrade may only be for the iPhone 17 Pro Max. However, Jeff Pu thinks both the iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max will get the upgrade.
The iPhone 17 series, launching in mid-September, will feature this RAM upgrade. It will boost performance, making multitasking easier. It will also help AI functions run faster, leading to a better user experience.
