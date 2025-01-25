ISRO's 100th launch on Jan 29

Bengaluru: ISRO will launch its 100th satellite from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota on January 29, the space agency said on Friday. The agency is gearing up to launch the GSLV-F15 NVS-02 mission. GSLV-F15 with Indigenous Cryogenic stage will place the NVS-02 satellite into a Geosynchronous Transfer Orbit and the launch will take place from the Second Launch Pad (SLP) at Satish Dhawan Space Centre, said ISRO, in a statement.

Incidentally, NVS-01, the first of the second-generation satellites, was launched on board GSLV-F12 on May 29, 2023. "NVS-02, the second satellite in the NVS series, is configured with navigation payload in L1, L5 and S bands in addition to ranging payload in C-band like its predecessor-NVS-01. It is configured on standard I-2K bus platforms with a lift-off mass of 2,250 kg and a power handling capability of -3 kW. It will be placed at 111.75°E, replacing IRNSS-1E," it said.