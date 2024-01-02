Leaked! iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max Design Details

The highly anticipated iPhone 16 series is expected to make its debut in September 2024, and while Apple remains tight-lipped, leaks surrounding the specifications and design of the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max have been circulating. Here's a comprehensive overview of what we know about these upcoming models.



According to recent leaks reported by Macrumors, the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max are poised to feature larger screens, approximately 6.3 inches and 6.9 inches, respectively. The iPhone 16 Pro is expected to sport a 6.27-inch display, while the iPhone 16 Pro Max is likely to boast a 6.85-inch screen.



The increase in screen dimensions is anticipated to result in slightly larger overall device dimensions, specifically in terms of height and width. This expansion is speculated to provide Apple with more internal space, potentially allowing for the integration of larger and more durable batteries. Additionally, improvements to the display technology are also on the horizon.



One notable addition to the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max models is the introduction of a new Capture Button. This button, equipped with haptic feedback, promises a tactile response without any physical movement upon pressing. Enhanced by an integrated force sensor, the Capture Button is designed to respond to applied pressure. Positioned on the right side of the device for accessibility, this button aims to streamline video recording by initiating the process instantly. The button's functionality may vary based on the pressure exerted, allowing for different actions, such as capturing photos with a lighter touch and initiating video recording with a firmer press.

Rumours also suggest that both models will be powered by the new A18 Bionic chipset, delivering enhanced performance. The camera setup is expected to include a new "tetra-prism" telephoto lens, enabling a 5x optical zoom for improved close-up shots. Additionally, a notable advancement is anticipated in the ultrawide camera, potentially featuring a 48MP sensor—a significant enhancement compared to the 12MP ultrawide sensor found in the iPhone 15 Pro models.

While these leaks provide intriguing insights, it's essential to exercise caution as the iPhone 16 series is still months away from an official launch. While some speculations may materialize, it's advisable to await Apple's official revelation later this year.