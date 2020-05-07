LG Velvet: The Most Awaited Velvet Smartphone Has Been Officially Launched

Finally, the most awaited LG Velvet mobile is officially launched… This tech giant has made all the fans wait for the release of this mobile eagerly by teasing them with the teaser. Since then, all the gadget gurus are waiting for this mobile with all the curiosity.

The special feature of this mobile is 'Raindrop camera'… This feature attracted many eyeballs and thus a buzz was created on this mobile on the internet. Finally, as said earlier, this mobile is launched today i.e on 7th May, 2020 in South Korea.

The famous specifications of this mobile are, Snapdragon 765 Processor and 5G supported technology.

Well, we Hans India have collated all the amazing features of this high-end gadget for our readers… Have a look!

Specifications Of LG Velvet Smartphone:

• Screen Size: 6.8 mm

• Resolution: 1080 * 2460 pixels

• Chipset: Qualcomm SDM765 Snapdragon 765G

• OS: Android 10

• Memory: 128 GB

• RAM: 8 GB

• Main Camera: Triple camera

o 48 MP

o 8 MP

o 5 MP

• Front Camera: 16 MP

• Bluetooth: 5.0 A2DP LE

• Battery: 4300 MAH

• Loudspeaker: Stereo speakers with 3.5mm jack

• Colours Available: Aurora White, Aurora Green, Aurora Grey and Illusion Sunset

• Price: 680 EUR

For now, the LG Velvet is only available in South Korea… It will get launched globally by the end of this month.