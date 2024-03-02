Live
Meta Announces Deletion of Oculus Accounts; Save Your Data Now
Meta is deleting all Oculus accounts by March 29th, urging users to migrate to Meta accounts to retain their games and purchases.
Meta, formerly known as Facebook, is set to delete all Oculus accounts by March 29th, 2024, according to an email sent to users. Failure to migrate to a Meta account by the deadline will result in the loss of games, purchases, store credits, achievements, friends lists, and user-generated content associated with Oculus accounts.
The transition from Oculus to Meta accounts began in 2020 when Facebook started requiring new users to register with Facebook accounts. However, in 2022, Meta introduced the option to create a Meta account as an alternative to linking Facebook accounts to Quest headsets. Since January 2023, users have been unable to log in to their Oculus accounts.
To safeguard their data, users must migrate their Oculus accounts to Meta accounts before the deadline. The migration process involves signing up for a Meta account using the same email address associated with the Oculus account. This ensures continued access to games, data, and purchases stored on the Oculus platform.
While it remains unclear if Meta's email notifications were sent in error or if additional actions are required from Meta account holders, users are advised to follow the migration instructions promptly. Meta has yet to respond to inquiries regarding this matter.
With the deadline approaching, Oculus users are urged to take immediate action to prevent the permanent loss of their virtual reality data and assets.