Meta launches paid ad-free subscription for FB, Instagram in EU

San Francisco : Meta on Monday introduced a new paid subscription option in the EU, EEA (European Economic Area) and Switzerland that will remove ads from Facebook and Instagram. The service will be offered next month for around 9.99 euros per month on the web or 12.99 euros a month on iOS and Android.

To comply with evolving European regulations, Meta will offer people who use Facebook or Instagram and reside in these regions the choice to continue using these personalised services for free with ads, or subscribe to stop seeing ads.

“While people are subscribed, their information will not be used for ads,” the company said. “Regardless of where you purchase, the subscription will apply to all linked Facebook and Instagram accounts in a user’s Accounts Center. As is the case for many online subscriptions, the iOS and Android pricing take into account the fees that Apple and Google charge through respective purchasing policies,” the company informed.

Until March 1, 2024, the initial subscription covers all linked accounts in a user’s Accounts Center. However, beginning March 1, an additional fee of 6 euros a month on the web and 8 euros a month on iOS and Android will apply for each additional account listed in a user’s Account Center.

“We believe in an ad-supported internet, which gives people access to personalised products and services regardless of their economic status. It also allows small businesses to reach potential customers, grow their business and create new markets, driving growth in the European economy,” said Meta.



Meta in August announced intention to move people in the EU, EEA and Switzerland to the GDPR legal basis of “Consent” for the purpose of processing data collected on its own platforms for advertising purposes.



Meanwhile, advertisers will be able to continue running personalised advertising campaigns in Europe to reach those who choose to continue to receive a free, ad-supported online service. The subscription for no ads will be available for people aged 18 and up.