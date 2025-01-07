Live
- Gold rates in Delhi today stable, check the rates on 07 January, 2025
- Gold rates in Vijayawada today stable check the rates on 7 January, 2025
- Gold rates in Hyderabad today stable check the rates on 7 January, 2025
- Gold rates in Visakhapatnam today stable check the rates on 7 January, 2025
- Special trains announced for Sankranti Rush Between AP and Telangana
- Cyberabad police initiates ‘Operation Smile-XI’
- Hyderabad: Police arrest two for stealing vehicle batteries
- Sridhar hits out at BJP leader for remarks against Priyanka
- Telangana now has 3,35,27,925 voters
- Remove flexis & boards at busy junctions, officials told
Just In
Meta moves NCLAT against CCI’s Rs 213 cr penalty on WhatsApp
New Delhi: Social media platform Meta on Monday moved the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT), challenging a recent Competition...
New Delhi: Social media platform Meta on Monday moved the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT), challenging a recent Competition Com-mission of India (CCI) order imposing a Rs 213 crore penalty on the firm related to WhatsApp's 2021 privacy policy update.
In November last year, the competition watchdog directed WhatsApp to not share user data collected on its platform with other Meta products or companies for advertising purposes for a period of five years, along with imposing a penalty of Rs 213.14 crore on Meta for allegedly abusing its dominant position.
Meta has now informed the NCLAT that the CCI order has wide ramifica-tions for the industry as a whole and therefore, an urgent hearing in the matter will be required. The case will now come up for a hearing before the appellate tribunal on January 16.