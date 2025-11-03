Meta Rejects Claims of Using Porn Videos for AI Training

Meta has denied that it used adult videos to train its AI models. The company said some staff might have downloaded a few videos for personal use, not for AI work.

The Lawsuit

Strike 3 Holdings, a company that makes adult films, has filed a lawsuit against Meta. It says Meta used its videos to train an unreleased AI tool called Movie Gen.

The company wants $350 million in damages.

Meta’s Response

Meta asked the US court to dismiss the case. It said there is no proof that it trained AI on adult content.

Meta added that only about 22 adult videos a year were downloaded from its network, and this could be personal activity by a few people.

Company Policy

Meta said it does not allow adult content in its AI training.

A Meta spokesperson said, “We don’t want this kind of content and work to avoid it.”

Ongoing Scrutiny

This case comes after reports that Meta’s AI chatbots made unsafe or false replies.

Meta said it is now making stricter rules for its AI systems.

Previous Court Win

Earlier this year, a US court ruled in Meta’s favor in another case. The court said using books to train its Llama AI models was fair use under US law.