Mi Super Sale is Back! Avail Maximum Discounts on Redmi Smartphone

The latest Xiaomi Mi Supers ale is now available on Mi.com and has offers and discounts on a variety of company smartphones. Xiaomi offers up to Rs 5,000 on Redmi smartphones starting at Rs 4,499 and up to Rs 24,999. The company also offers a free EMI offer on Redmi Note 7 Pro, Redmi K20, Redmi K20 Pro and Poco F1, and Mi A3 smartphones.

During this Mi Super Sale, interested customers can avail up to Rs 5,000 on the Redmi Note 7 Pro which will be available at a starting price of Rs 9,999. The Redmi 7A is available at Rs 5,499 after up to Rs 1,500 off on Mi.com.

The Redmi K20 comes at Rs 19,999 after a discount of up to Rs 3,000. On the other hand, Redmi 8A is available at Rs 6,499 after a discount of up to Rs 2,000. The Redmi K20 Pro is priced at Rs 24,999 after a discount of Rs 4,000. Redmi Go, the budget smartphone is available at its lowest price of Rs 4,499 after up to Rs 1,500 off.

The Redmi Y3 comes for Rs 7,999 with a discount of up to Rs 4,000. After a discount of up to Rs 4,000, the Redmi Note 7S can be bought at Rs 8,999.

The Mi Super Sale began on January 1 and will continue until January 8.