Micromax set to launch 'In' series smartphones on Nov 3

New Delhi:Domestic electronics brand Micromax is set to launch its new 'In' range of smartphones on November 3 in the country.

"Aao karein thodi cheeni kum! Gear up for the mega unveiling of the new #INMobiles range of smartphones by Micromax live at 12 noon on the 3rd of November," the company said in a tweet on Friday.

Ahead of the launch, a lot of details about the new Micromax series have been revealed.

The company is expected to launch two phones in the series and will be powered by the MediaTek Helio G35 and MediaTek Helio G85 processors.

The model with the Helio G35 is said to feature a 6.5-inch HD+ display, up to 3GB RAM and up to 32GB storage. The device is likely to be backed by a 5,000mAh battery.

Micromax's 'In' smartphone series may be priced between Rs 7,000 to Rs 15,000 in the county.

To begin the re-entry into the smartphone segment, Micromax plans to invest Rs 500 crore and will build products from ground-up for the new-age consumers in the country, the company announced recently.

Micromax has manufacturing facilities at two locations -- Bhiwadi and Hyderabad. The brand has a capacity of producing over 20 lakh phones per month.

The brand is also working on strengthening its already established retail and distribution network.

Currently, the company has a retail presence in the form of more than 10,000 outlets and over 1,000 service centres.