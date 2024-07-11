Microsoft Hikes Xbox Game Pass Prices and Launches New 'Standard' Tier

Microsoft is set to increase the price of its Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription in September, while also introducing a new "Standard" subscription tier that omits day-one access to first-party Xbox games. Starting September 12th, the Xbox Game Pass Ultimate will cost $19.99 per month, up from the current $16.99. This $3 hike has been communicated to subscribers via email.

PC Game Pass users will also see a price increase, with monthly costs rising from $9.99 to $11.99, though they will still have access to day-one titles. For those outside the US, Microsoft has provided a comprehensive list of worldwide price changes.

The price hikes come ahead of the addition of major titles like Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 and other first-party Xbox games to the Game Pass service later this year. These increases primarily affect Ultimate subscribers, who make up a significant portion of Game Pass users. This adjustment comes just over a year after the last price hike, which raised rates by $1–$2 per month.

In addition to the Ultimate and PC Game Pass price changes, Microsoft is launching a new Xbox Game Pass Standard subscription. Priced at $14.99 per month, this new tier will not include day-one titles and will be available for new users. Existing Xbox Game Pass for Console subscribers will retain their current subscription, but new subscribers won't be able to choose the console-only option starting July 10th, until the new Standard subscription is rolled out. Microsoft has announced that Xbox Game Pass Standard will be available in the coming months.

The new Standard tier will also include online console multiplayer access, a feature that was previously missing from the Xbox Game Pass for Console. Current Xbox Game Pass for Console subscribers can only stack their subscriptions for up to 13 months from September 18th, but this change won't affect existing stacks.

Back in May, it was revealed that Microsoft was considering another price hike for the Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, amid discussions about adding Call of Duty to the service. This increase in the top tier pricing is seen as a way to offset the costs associated with incorporating Activision's Call of Duty series into Game Pass, a move that has been anticipated since Microsoft confirmed the addition.